418 new Covid-19 deaths take India’s Toll to 16893

TNI Bureau: India reported 18,522 fresh COVID-19 cases and 418 deaths in 24 hours.

With this, the country’s total tally rised to 5,66,840 including 2,15,125 active cases, 3,34,822 cured/discharged/migrated & 16,893 deaths.

86,08,654 samples tested for Covid-19 in India till 29th June. Of which 2,10,292 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected State in India with 1,69,883 confirmed cases of COVID-19, followed by Tamil Nadu 86,224 and Delhi 85,161.