Unlock-2 Guidelines issued; Night Curfew Relaxed

TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the nationwide Unlock 2 guidelines. While Lockdown has been extended in all Containment Zones till July 31, 2020, Unlock 2 in other areas has promised more relaxations. Night Curfew has been relaxed too.

However, Schools, Colleges, Educational and Coaching institutions, International Air Travel, Metro Rail, Cinema Halls, Gyms, Swimming Pools, Entertainment Parks, Theatres, Bars, Auditoriums, Assembly Halls will remain closed till July 31, 2020.

There will be no social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations remain prohibited.

Domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. Their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner.

States and UTs have been given more power to impose further restrictions based on their assessment of situations in areas outside the Containment Zones.