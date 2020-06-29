English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Unlock-2 Guidelines issued; Night Curfew Relaxed

By Sagar Satapathy
Lockdown Unlock 2
208

TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the nationwide Unlock 2 guidelines. While Lockdown has been extended in all Containment Zones till July 31, 2020, Unlock 2 in other areas has promised more relaxations. Night Curfew has been relaxed too.

However, Schools, Colleges, Educational and Coaching institutions, International Air Travel, Metro Rail, Cinema Halls, Gyms, Swimming Pools, Entertainment Parks, Theatres, Bars, Auditoriums, Assembly Halls will remain closed till July 31, 2020.

There will be no social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations remain prohibited.

Related Posts

Centre bans 59 Chinese Apps; Complete List Here

Odisha Govt allows Home Delivery of OS Liquor &…

Domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. Their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner.

States and UTs have been given more power to impose further restrictions based on their assessment of situations in areas outside the Containment Zones.

Relaxations have been given in night curfew. Night Curfew shall continue to remain in force, but between 10:00 PM and 5:00 AM, except for essential activities and other relaxations.

Sagar Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!