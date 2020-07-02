TikTok Ban: ByteDance may lose $6 billion, claims Chinese Media

TNI Bureau: According to Chinese National Newspaper ‘Global Times’, Chinese Internet giant ByteDance, mother company of TikTok, may lose as high as $6 billion following Indian Government’s ban on 59 Chinese Apps.

TikTok was one of the most popular Apps in India and had a huge subscriber base. However, it is being accused of diversion of user data, which is a threat to national security.

TikTok, available in more than 40 languages, has 2 billion downloads while 611 million are from India. India has been the biggest driver of TikTok with 30% of TikTok’s total downloads.

72% of the total TikTok revenue comes from China, while US accounts for 19%. As compared to the downloads, user spending on TikTok in India has been relatively low.