Weekend Shutdown in Koraput District till July 31

TNI Bureau: In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the district, the Koraput District Administration has imposed weekend shutdown till July 31, 2020.

The weekend shutdown will be in force on every Saturday and Sunday. Only a few specific activities will be allowed during the Shutdown as mentioned below.

Earlier, Weekend Shutdown has been declared in 10 districts, classified as Zone-1 with more than 50 active cases. They are Balasore, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khordha, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj.