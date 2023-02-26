Tigiria Queen & Ex Athagarh MLA Rasmanjari Devi passes away

TNI Bureau: The last Independent Queen of Tigiria Gadajata and former Athagarh MLA Rasmanjari Devi passed away at the age of 96.

Born in Purulia on November 19, 1927, West Bengal, Rasmanjari Devi got married to then Tigiria King in 1944. She also ruled from 1944 till 1948 as the Queen of the Gadajata. #TheNewsInsight

The Queen had 6 children – 3 sons and 3 daughters. She joined the Swatantra Party led by Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo in 1967. While she contested from Athagarh Assembly Constituency 5 times from 1967 to 1980, she was elected to Odisha Assembly on Janata Party ticket in 1977. #TNI

She was the first woman MLA of Athagarh Assembly Constituency. Queen Rasmanjari Devi worked with Swatantra Party, Janata Party, Lok Dal, Janata Dal and Biju Janata Dal.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Prior to becoming an MLA, she was the Chairperson of Tigiria Block in 1970-71. She was also the Zilla Parishad Vice Chairperson of Cuttack in 2002-03. #Insight

People of Athagarh area as well as the entire Cuttack district mourn the demise of their beloved queen. Odisha Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain had paid a visit to the Queen just before her demise and offered the ‘Nirmalya’.

“I feel like losing a mother or a Guide today”, he tweeted.