Naveen Patnaik to meet Top Industrialists in Mumbai Today

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will go on a two-day visit to Mumbai today and will attend different programs.

As per sources, Patnaik will leave for Mumbai at around 10.45 AM today. He will meet top industrialists of the country during the Odisha Investor’s Meeting which is slated to be held at 3.30 PM today, said sources.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha likely to receive huge investment proposals during the meeting as the CM also may meet Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani today.

The Chief Minister will also attend the Sports Star Award Ceremony at 7 PM and return to Bhubaneswar tomorrow.

In September 2022, the Odisha CM had gone to Mumbai to attend the Investors’ meet.