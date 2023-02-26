CBI arrests Manish Sisodia in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, in relation to the Delhi liquor policy case. The CBI had called him in for questioning regarding the alleged corruption and irregularities in the implementation of the liquor excise policy in Delhi.

After more than eight hours of questioning, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested and will be held at the CBI headquarters for the time being.

Following the cancellation of the AAP’s Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 on July 31, 2022, several high-ranking members of the party and their associates have come under scrutiny from both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

After scrapping the new policy, the Delhi government decided to bring back the ‘old excise regime’ that was in force before November 17, 2020.

Following the AAP’s action, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violations of rules and procedural flaws in the implementation of the excise policy.

The central probe agencies have carried out multiple searches at various places in the country, including the home of the deputy CM, who hasn’t been named as an accused by the CBI. The AAP and the BJP have also been sparring over the alleged scam.