Thunderstorm, Rain likely in Odisha for next 4 days: IMD

TNI Bureau: Several parts of the state will experience thunderstorm along with light to moderate intensity rain in the next four-five days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its latest weather bulletin.



Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur today at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Deogarh.



Similar condition will prevail in some places of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Boudh the next day.



Predicting thunderstorm and lightning on May 8, the IMD issued warning for the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore.



On May 9, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Keonjhar along with one or two places of Coastal Odisha likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph, the IMD said in its weather forecast.



Besides, the Met department has also issued yellow alert for these districts. There would be no large change in maximum temperature during day time at most places over the districts of Odisha during next four to five days. Maximum and minimum temperature would likely to be around 37°C and 23°C respectively, informed the department.