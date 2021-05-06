TNI Morning News Headlines – May 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Senior BJP Leader and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Pradipta Naik on Ventilator Support.

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 10521 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 5945 quarantine and 4576 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports highest single day spike of 1477 fresh cases followed by Sundargarh (1186) and Cuttack (963).

➡️ 17 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Khordha, 2 each from Balasore and Malkangiri, 1 each from Boudh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kendujhar, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,121.

➡️ Due to shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses in the State, there will be no vaccination in nine districts of Odisha on May 6. The Dists includes Bolangir, Bargarh, Boudh, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Sonepur.

➡️ Orissa High Court louds Delhi Model of Education and directs Odisha Government to continue all the schools that were closed or merged.

➡️ During Covid Lockdown people to call 100 or 8144207100 to hold marriage or funeral activities in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ CRPF DIG Sunil Kumar Parth succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha Government seals 13 entry points in Rayagada district with the detection of a more virulent strain of Covid-19 (N440k) in Andhra Pradesh.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 4,12,262 new COVID 19 cases, 3,29,113 recoveries and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,10,77,410 including 35,66,398 active cases, 1,72,80,844 cured cases & 23,01,68 deaths.

➡️ Total of 16,25,13,339 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 29,48,52,078 samples were tested for COVID 19 up to 4th May 2021. Of these 15,41,299 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Former Union Minister & Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Chaudhary Ajit Singh dies of COVID 19. He was 86.

➡️ An IED planted in a tiffin on a roadside in Malnar found by troops of 41st Battalion ITBP, Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh; ITBP bomb detection and disposal team neutralized the IED on the spot.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred at 1030 hours near Tezpur, Assam: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ West Bengal makes COVID negative report mandatory for train passengers travelling to the State.

➡️ Border security force (BSF) jawans shot dead a Pakistani intruder in J&K’s Samba sector.

➡️ 3 terrorists killed, One newly recruited terrorist namely Tausif Ahmad surrendered. Search operation underway: Kashmir Zone Police.

➡️ Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) forms four-member team to probe poll violence in West Bengal.

➡️ Lockdown in Kerala from May 8 till May 16.

➡️ Newly elected MLAs of West Bengal take oath as members of the state assembly.

➡️ Price of petrol & diesel in Mumbai at Rs 97.34 per litre and Rs 88.49 per litre respectively today.

➡️ Sensex up 110 points, currently trading at 48,787; Nifty at 14,649.

➡️ Rupee rises 7 paise to 73.84 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 154.7 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.23 Million.

➡️ US reissues travel advisory; urges Americans not to travel to India due to an unprecedented surge in the Covid-19 cases in India.

➡️ US approves temporary waiver of patent protection rules on Covid vaccines proposed by India.

➡️ S.Korea says AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines 87% effective after first shot.

➡️ Two American Tourists given life sentences for Italy Cop’s Murder.