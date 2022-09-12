These Odisha Youths defied the odds to crack NEET

TNI Bureau: With the declaration of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results, many hopes have started blooming from the mud. Many young dreamers have proven that you don’t need a lavish lifestyle or expensive coaching classes to crack the medical giant.

There are a number of Odia youngsters who are in our topic today because of their will power over everything.

The first story come from Odisha’s Phulbani where a tea seller’s son has achieved his dream by cracking NEET.

Belonging to state board, Suraj has scored 635 out of 720 in the entrance. His second attempt to crack the NEET has been successful after failing in the first time. The “not giving up” despite all the odds has paid his hardwork.

On the other hand, another father of Gajapati district can’t stop his tears from rolling down. Vegetable vendor, Krushna Chandra Panda’s younger daughter Ishrita has cracked the NEET with flying colors and is all set to become a doctor. She has scored 622 out of 720.

Similarly, Shantanu Dalai, a boy from Berhampur whose father is a smalltime farmer has also qualified in the NEET making his parents proud. Shantanu has scored 603 out of 700 in the exam.

In Dhenkanal, a newspaper hawker’s son Dipti Ranjan Sahu has made his parents proud after clearing the NEET entrance.

Amrita Sahu, daughter of a daily wage labourer has cracked the NEET examination with the help of a charitable organisation. Amrita has scored 636 in NEET.

Jagannath Giri, the son of a daily wage earner, of Kendrapara district of Odisha has cracked NEET scoring 635 marks.

Along these 3, 17 other underprivileged students have cracked the entrance proofing passion and hard work is everything with a pinch of self confidence.