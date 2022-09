Ashwin, Bumrah return to Team India for T20I World Cup

TNI Bureau: The BCCI has announced a 15-member team for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13, 2022.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel made a comeback to the team while Ravindra Jadeja is included owing to injury.

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar will be the standby players.

The team will also play in the T20I series against Australia & South Africa. However, due to NCA engagements, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh won’t be available for all matches.

➡️ India’s T20I World Cup Squad:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

➡️ India Squad for Australia T20Is:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

➡️ India squad for South Africa T20Is:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.