There is no Alternative to Narendra Modi: Anurag Thakur

TNI Bureau: There is no alternative to Narendra Modi, said Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting & Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur today. “Not only in India, Modi is the most popular leader across the globe. People trust his leadership and there is no other person who can lead this nation and expedite the pace of development while taking everyone along,” he added.

Thakur, who landed in Bhubaneswar on a one-day visit to attend different events, cornered the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government.

“The central schemes of the Modi govt are always in the interest of the poor people, especially women, of the country. I urge Odisha government to ensure a speedy implementation the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ to bring a change to the lives of women in the state,” he said. He also hailed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the effective implementation of Ujjwala Scheme, which ensured 9 crore beneficiaries across India.

Anurag Thakur listed the fund allocations during UPA and NDA regimes and revealed that Odisha got manifold benefits under PM Narendra Modi. He further said that if there are any allegations into corruption under the central schemes in Odisha, it will be probed, and strong action will be taken against the guilty.

Among other schemes, he talked about Swachh Bharat, Toilets for All, Special Focus on East and Northeast, Economic Corridor as well as Women Reservation Bill.

When asked about his reaction to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dubbing Opposition as ‘anti-development’ and ‘anti-people’, the Union Minister said that all BJP workers and leaders are dedicated to serving the people of the country. The country has witnessed a massive change in terms of development in the last nine years. That’s why Modi ji never dubs anyone as anti-people or anti-India.

One can be anti-government, but no one can be anti-people, the Union Minister added.

While addressing a media conference at the Odisha BJP office, Thakur lighted the achievements of Modi Government and said that there is no alternative to Narendra Modi.

“BJP takes every election seriously. We will fight the election with full force. There should be no confusion on this,” the Union Minister said when asked about their plan in Odisha.