Ambedkar’s Largest statue outside India to be Unveiled in US on Oct 14

TNI Bureau: A 19-foot statue of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the architects of the Indian Constitution, is set to be unveiled in the US state of Maryland on October 14.

The statue, which has been named as ‘Statue of Equality,’ will be the largest status of Ambedkar outside India.

Built on 13 acres of land in Accokeek city, just 21 miles away from White House, the statue is a replica of the world’s largest 125-feet Ambedkar statue unveiled in Hyderabad recently.

The statue has been set up by the Ambedkar International Center (AIC) to celebrate the life and legacy of the leader and architect of the Indian Constitution.

According to the Ambedkar International Center (AIC), it is the “largest statue of Ambedkar outside India”, and part of the organisation’s first Ambedkar Memorial project in the US.”

The status unveiling event will begin at 10 am and will be followed by cultural performances.

The statue has been crafted by renowned artist and sculptor Ram Sutar, a Padma Shri award recipient, who also built the biggest Sardar Patel statue in Ahmedabad.