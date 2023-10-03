Twin Earthquakes hit Nepal; Strong Tremors in Delhi-NCR

TNI Bureau: Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) areas after twin earthquakes hit Nepal this afternoon.

According to reports, while the first earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Nepal at 2:25 PM, the second quake of 6.2 magnitude hit the region at 2:51 pm.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:25:52 IST, Lat: 29.37 & Long: 81.22, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal,” the National Centre for Seismology said on its X handle (formerly known as Twitter).

The National Centre for Seismology further said, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nepal.”

The tremors due to the back-to-back earthquakes in Nepal were felt in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Hapur, Haryana, and Amroha as well in parts of Uttarakhand. People of these localities were seeing evacuating buildings to save themselves.

Till the filing of this report, no loss of life or damage to properties was reported.