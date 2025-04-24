TNI Evening News Headlines – April 24, 2025

➡️Chief Minister Mohan Majhi marked Panchayati Raj Diwas by distributing ration cards to 6 lakh beneficiaries.
➡️Odisha Government has declared drinking water to every village of the state by 2026.
➡️Beneficiaries received a one-time Subhadra assistance of Rs. 10000.
➡️Debaprasad Dash assumes charge as Director, I&PR Odisha.
➡️Similipal in Mayurbhanj accorded ‘national park’ status.
➡️Single Window Committee of Energy Department approved 7 renewable energy projects in Odisha worth Rs 1,191.47 crore.
➡️Suar-Mahasuar Nijog in Puri warns members against participating in Jagannath temple’s Pratistha Utsav in Digha.
➡️A total of 10,090 passengers departed from Srinagar Airport while 4,107 arrived: DGCA.
➡️BSF Jawan Constable PK Singh captured by Pakistan Rangers after accidentally crossing the Ferozpur border. Flag meeting expected to secure his release.
➡️All-party Meet Condemns Pahalgam attack in one voice.
➡️Six Naxalites carrying Rs 17 lakh bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh.
➡️PM Narendra Modi talks tough; vows to eliminate terror, terrorists and their perpetrators during a speech in Madhubani, Bihar today.
➡️Indian Air Force’s Exercise Aakraman with fighter jets like Rafales and Su-30s is underway in the central sector.
➡️Visa services to Pakistani nationals suspended with immediate effect.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah chaired an all-party meeting on the Pehalgamb Terrorist Attack.
➡️Rahul Gandhi to visit Srinagar on Friday; Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi to visit Srinagar, J&K tomorrow.
➡️Flag-lowering ceremony at the Attari-Wagah integrated checkpost was held without opening the gates.
➡️Pakistan puts Simla Agreement on hold, closes airspace for Indian flights, talks tough on Indus Treaty.
