The Kamiya Jani Controversy & Odisha Politics

Not much questions were raised when Curly Tales Founder Kamiya Jani promoted the Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor project and Mahaprasad on her social platforms while relishing the Mahaprasad with 5T Chairman VK Pandian. However, it was clear that it was a branding event.

An old video of Kamiya where she was seen promoting “beef dishes” went viral on Social Media, triggering massive outrage. That even led to an unprecedented crackdown on a BJP IT Cell member. Kamiya wearing footwear in Arun Stambha area, led to huge resentment too.

Despite the crackdown and arrest, the issue has snowballed into a major controversy, forcing the SJTA and Kamiya herself to issue clarifications. Kamiya has sought to clarify that she has been promoting heritage and culture and not a “beef eater’ as claimed. The SJTA also clarified that the YouTube Influencer did not take a camera inside the Srimandir, as claimed.

BJD too defended Kamiya saying she is a blogger and keeps visiting temples and heritage sites across the country. BJD accused BJP of trying to obstruct the Srimandir project and indulging in malicious campaigns.

The allegations and clarifications have raised the political pitch in Odisha with BJP baying for BJD’s blood and seeking arrest of VK Pandian in this matter. The BJD will definitely learn a big lesson from the entire incident. It’s essential to check the influencers’ credentials and background while roping in them for sensitive projects related to public sentiments. We must agree that ‘Srimandir’ and ‘Mahaprasad’ are no mere heritage or tourism sites or products.