Odisha Vigilance unearths huge unaccounted assets of Chief Civil Supplies Officer

TNI Bureau: Odisha Vigilance on Thursday unearthed huge unaccounted assets of Prashanta Kumar Gantayat, Chief Civil Supplies Officer of Bhubaneswar.

The properties include two multi storeyed buildings, two flats, 5 plots, deposits over Rs.1.37 crore, gold over 500 gms, cash Rs.1.21 lakh, 1 four wheeler, along with other assets unearthed during searches on properties linked to him.

During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Gantayat and his family members;

One triple storeyed building under construction with area approx 4800 Sqft. over Plot No.1484 & 1485 at Pandara, Bhubaneswar of cost approx Rs.83 Lakhs.

1. One double storeyed building (VIM-192) located at Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

2. An Apartment at Neelachal City Canal Road, Badagada, Laxmi Sagar, Bhubaneswar.

3. Another Apartment located at village Bhabanipur, Berhampur-II of Neelachal Heights.

4. 5 plots, of which 3 plots are in prime area of Bhubaneswar. Details as under;

• A piece of land comprising 2 plots vide Plot No-1484 & 1485 measuring an area of 3000 Sqft. at Pandara, Bhubaneswar.

• A piece of land vide Plot No-1099 at Bankuala, Bhubaneswar.

• One Plot measuring an area of Ac 0.410 dec. located at Madanmohanpur, Golanthara, Ganjam.

• One Plot measuring an area of 2400 Sqft. located at Jagasara, Khurdha.

• The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/flats/plots is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

5. Gold weighing 536 gms.

6. Bank, Insurance deposits over Rs.1.37 Crore.

7. Cash Rs.1,21,960/-.

8. 1 four wheeler (Honda Amaze) and 2 two wheelers.

9. Searches continuing. Further report follows.