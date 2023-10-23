Terms of Engagement of ‘Agniveers’ in Indian Army

TNI Bureau: The ‘Agniveers’ scheme which was launched by by the Government of India on 14 June 2022, for recruitment of soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers into the three services of the armed forces provides several benefits.

On completion of the four years period, Agniveers will go back to the society as disciplined, dynamic, motivated and skilled work force for employment in the other sectors, thereby contributing further in nation building. However, there are following terms of engagement for the ‘Agniveers.’

• Non-Contributory Insurance: The Next of Kin of a deceased battle casualty under Agniveer will receive Rs 48 Lakh in non-contributory insurance.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

• Ex-gratia Payment: An ex-gratia payment of ₹44 Lakh will be provided.

• Seva Nidhi Contribution: Agniveer will contribute 30% to the Seva Nidhi fund, with an equal matching contribution by the Government. Interest will also be accrued on this fund.

• Pay for Balance Tenure: The Next of Kin will receive pay for the balance tenure from the date of death until the completion of four years, which amounts to more than Rs 13 Lakh.

• Contribution from Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund: Additionally, there will be a contribution of Rs 8 Lakh from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund, as per the balance residual tenure.