Deep Depression over BoB to intensify into Cyclonic Storm in next 12hrs

TNI Bureau: The Deep Depression over West Central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, the Deep Depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved northeastwards during past 6 hours with a speed of 08 kmph & lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today over Westcentral Bay of Bengal, near latitude 16.7°N and longitude 86.7°E, about 400 km south of Paradip.

The Deep Depression is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move nearly north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong around 25th October evening as a Deep Depression.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issue the following warnings for Odisha:

Day-1: Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 23.10.2023:

• Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha and dry weather likely over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-2: Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 23.10.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 24.10.2023:

• Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of coastal odisha, at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather likely over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-3: Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.10.20 23 up to 0830 hrs IST of 25. 0.2023:

• Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of north coastal Odisha, at a few places over the districts of south coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-4: Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 25.10.20 23 up to 0830 hrs IST of 26. 0.2023:

• Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-5: Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 26.10.20 23 up to 0830 hrs IST of 27. 0.2023:

• Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak and dry weather likely over the rest districts of Odisha.