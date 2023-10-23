Photo-book on Durga Puja in Odisha is now available on Amazon Kindle

TNI Bureau: An English photo-book by Sangram Keshari Senapati is now available on Amazon Kindle featuring the photographs and rituals of Durga Puja in Odisha.

As per the report, this book was originally published in Odia-language during 2019 Durga Puja on both Amazon Kindle and Google Books. This year, after 4 years, the translated version of the book has been published only on Kindle.

Krutibash Panda, a retired headmaster and a resource person is English has translated this book into English. Panda is the editor of Namashya Magazine publishing from Markona, Balasore and also the secretary of Mahatab Smruti Sansad in Markona. The book has been published under the Shubhapallaba Publication with the same photographs taken by Sangram during 2018 Durga Puja.

“I was thrilled by reading the Odia version. Though I had not read the e-copy, I got a sample hard-copy by Gapu and I thought we should work on the English version of it. So last month, I started editing it and within a few days, the work has done. We have described everything as per the original rituals.” added by Krutibash Panda.

As per Sangram, the publisher is planning to publish limited number of hard copies for interested readers. Since, the Odia book has been removed from Kindle, so they are planning for both Odia and English copy. For Durga Puja, the book is available in free from 22 to 24th of October on Kindle. You can get the book through: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0CLGPMMCT.