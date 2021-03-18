Team India bounce back to win 4th T20I

TNI Bureau: Team India scored a hard fought 8-run win over England in the 4th T20I in Ahmedabad and levelled the series 2-2 with one match to go.

Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bowl first. India posted 185/8 in 20 overs. Debutant Suryakumar Yadav scored 57, while Rishabh Pant (30) and Shreyas Iyer (30) were the other contributors. For England, Jofra Archer took 4 wickets.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

England tried their best, but finished at 177/8 in 20 overs. Jason Roy (40), Bairstow (25) and Ben Stokes (46) were the top scorers. For India, Hardik Pandya and Rahul Chahar took 2 wickets each. Shardul Thakur who bowled the last over, took 3 wickets.

Jofra Archer (18) had almost took the game away from India in the final over, but luck did not favour him. Shardul held his nerves despite some goof-ups and secured the win for India.