Cuttack on High Alert as 25 College Students test Covid Positive

TNI Bureau: Although Odisha has contained the spread of Covid-19 to a great extent and is doing much better than most States in the country, there is a high alert in Cuttack after 25 students of a Private College tested postive for Coronavirus in the last two days.

12 students from the same college had tested postive on Wednesday. 13 more added to the list yesterday. The college is located in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area.

The CMC has launched contact tracing as per the protocols. The Health Department is in touch with the CMC to ensure compliance and prevent further spread of the virus.

Number of active cases in Cuttack stand at 83 as on March 18 – 2nd highest in the State after Sundargarh (87).