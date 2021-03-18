TNI Evening News Headlines – March 18, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha Government’s plan to sell 35,000 acres Jagannath Land in Puri completely false, clarifies SJTA.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik comes out of his residence & welcome agitating BJP MLAs to Naveen Niwas.
➡️ Paddy procurement row: Odisha Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain to present statement in State Assembly tomorrow.
➡️ Main accused gets life imprisonment in Bachan Sudha murder case in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Over 20 children admitted to Jeypore hospital due to suspected diarrhoea.
➡️ Rain, Thunderstorm to lash Odisha till March 23; IMD issues yellow warning for several districts.
India News
➡️ Maharashtra reports 25,833 coronavirus cases, highest daily figure since pandemic outbreak. Nagpur district reported 3,796 new COVID 19 cases; Mumbai 2,877 new COVID 19 cases.
➡️ Kerala reports 1,899 fresh #COVID19 cases, 15 fatalities.
➡️ Actor Arun Govil joins BJP in Delhi.
➡️ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to attend a ‘mahapanchayat’ in support of farmers on April 4 in Jind, Haryana:
➡️ The Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 passed in Rajya Sabha.
➡️ The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2021 passed in Lok Sabha
➡️ The Puducherry Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2021 passed in Lok Sabha.
➡️ Rajasthan wrestler Ritika Phogat, cousin of Commonwealth Games gold medallists Geeta and Babita Phogat killed herself after losing wrestling bout: Official.
➡️ Online Sex Racket operating from 150 WhatsApp Groups in Delhi and NCR busted, 4 Held
➡️ INDvENG T20: Surya Kumar Yadav scores 50 in his debut T20I.
➡️ S Dhanalakshmi beats Hima Das in 200m Semifinals; breaks PT Usha’s meet Record.
World News
➡️ UK, South Africa, Brazilian Covid-19 variant cases in India now at 400.
➡️ Covid may become ‘seasonal’ if it persists for many years: United Nations.
➡️ Poland announces nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 surge.
➡️ US House passes domestic violence bill, pushes issue to Senate.
➡️ World’s largest floating solar farms being built in Singapore.
Comments are closed.