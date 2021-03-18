TNI Evening News Headlines – March 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Government’s plan to sell 35,000 acres Jagannath Land in Puri completely false, clarifies SJTA.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik comes out of his residence & welcome agitating BJP MLAs to Naveen Niwas.

➡️ Paddy procurement row: Odisha Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain to present statement in State Assembly tomorrow.

➡️ Main accused gets life imprisonment in Bachan Sudha murder case in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Over 20 children admitted to Jeypore hospital due to suspected diarrhoea.

➡️ Rain, Thunderstorm to lash Odisha till March 23; IMD issues yellow warning for several districts.

India News

➡️ Maharashtra reports 25,833 coronavirus cases, highest daily figure since pandemic outbreak. Nagpur district reported 3,796 new COVID 19 cases; Mumbai 2,877 new COVID 19 cases.

➡️ Kerala reports 1,899 fresh #COVID19 cases, 15 fatalities.

➡️ Actor Arun Govil joins BJP in Delhi.

➡️ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to attend a ‘mahapanchayat’ in support of farmers on April 4 in Jind, Haryana:

➡️ The Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 passed in Rajya Sabha.

➡️ The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2021 passed in Lok Sabha

➡️ The Puducherry Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2021 passed in Lok Sabha.

➡️ Rajasthan wrestler Ritika Phogat, cousin of Commonwealth Games gold medallists Geeta and Babita Phogat killed herself after losing wrestling bout: Official.

➡️ Online Sex Racket operating from 150 WhatsApp Groups in Delhi and NCR busted, 4 Held

➡️ INDvENG T20: Surya Kumar Yadav scores 50 in his debut T20I.

➡️ S Dhanalakshmi beats Hima Das in 200m Semifinals; breaks PT Usha’s meet Record.

World News

➡️ UK, South Africa, Brazilian Covid-19 variant cases in India now at 400.

➡️ Covid may become ‘seasonal’ if it persists for many years: United Nations.

➡️ Poland announces nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 surge.

➡️ US House passes domestic violence bill, pushes issue to Senate.

➡️ World’s largest floating solar farms being built in Singapore.