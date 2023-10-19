Talks Fail; Odisha Bus Owners to go on Strike from Tomorrow

TNI Bureau: The All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association (AOPBOA) decides to go ahead with its earlier announcement of indefinite bus trike from tomorrow. Over 14,000 buses will stay off the roads.

The bus owners apologised to the people of Odisha for going on a strike during puja festival, but blamed it on the government for failing to live up to their promise.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The AOPBOA took the final decision not to run the private buses across the State from tomorrow as the talk with the government failed today. During the meeting, the association demanded a written assurance from the State government. However, as their demand was not addressed, the association declared to go ahead with the proposed strike.

It is to be noted here that the AOPBOA has called for the indefinite strike in protest against the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme and the introduction of Mo Bus services in rural areas.