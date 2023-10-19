Case filed against MLA Pratap Jena for ‘Masterminding Murderous attack’ 

TNI Bureau: Nyaya Pain Ladhei Parivar’s (NPLP) president Subrat Das on Thursday lodged a complaint at Mahanga police station against MLA Pratap Jena.

Das filed the case against Jena accusing him of being the mastermind in the murderous attack on NPLP secretary Dilip Sahu.

Apart from filing the case, the NPLP’s president also warned that the NPLP would resort to strike if the police fail to take action against the miscreants and Jena.

It is to be noted here that Dilip Sahu along with the members of the NPLP had staged a demonstration in front of the Mahanga block office in Cuttack on September 26, a day after the Salepur JMFC court ordered to continue the case filed against Jena in the Mahanga double murder case,

However, some miscreants, alleged to be the supporters of Jena reached the spot and attacked Sahu while the protesters were going to burn the effigy of MLA Jena.