TNI Bureau: In a latest development to the sensational controversy involving BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who accused Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra of “taking bribes to ask questions” in the Parliament, businessman Darshan Hiranandani released an explosive affidavit.

The affidavit names BJD MP from Puri, Pinaki Mishra among the three leaders “closely associated with Mahua Moitra”.

In the three-page affidavit, Hiranandani who turned SN approver, has confessed that Mahua Moitra bonded extremely well with leaders of the Opposition like Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Pinaki Mishra and he too thought he could use her clout to get support from opposition leaders, which is why he gave her expensive gifts and fulfilled all her exorbitant demands ranging from gifting her expensive luxury items, providing support on the renovation of her officially allotted bungalow in Delhi, travel expenses, holidays, etc, apart from providing secretarial and logistical help for her travels within India and to different parts of the world.

Hiranandani further claimed that Moitra had given him her parliament login ID to frame questions on the Adani group, which she felt was the “only way” to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hiranandani claimed that Moitra wanted to “quickly make a name for herself at the national level” and that she was “advised by her friends and advisors that the shortest route to fame is by personally attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

He further claimed that the TMC MP also received unverified details from several sources, including some claiming to be former Adani group employees. Certain information was shared with me, based on which I continued to post questions using her Parliamentary login.

“Many a times I felt that she was taking undue advantage of me and pressurising me to do things I didn’t want to, but I had no choice, because of the aforementioned reasons,” he stated.