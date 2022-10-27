T20 World Cup: India Win; Pakistan Lose… AGAIN

TNI Bureau: Today’s T20 world Cup saw two amazing matches with spectators witnessed some nerve wracking wins. In the first match India defeated Netherlands in a thriller, on the other hand Zimbabwe broke Pakistan’s attitude by demolishing the guys in green.

Let’s sneak into the matches:

India Vs Netherlands

The stunning masterminds of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav laid the platform for India to brush Netherlands aside and move to the top of the Group 2 table with a healthy net-run-rate boost. Choosing to bat first on an SCG surface that was considerably slower than the one they played their tournament-opener on at the MCG, India put on a classic display of controlled dominance over Associate opposition, posting a par-ish total and defending it ruthlessly.

Chasing 180, Netherlands were never in the game, and for a while seemed in danger of being bowled out for under 100. They avoided that fate, and the No. 11 Paul van Meekeren finished the innings with 4, 4, 4 off Arshdeep Singh to narrow their margin of defeat, but it was still a resounding 56 runs.

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan

Zimbabwe gained tons of respect by defeating Pakistan by one run in a Group 2 match on Thursday. Chasing a target of 131, Pakistan faltered as none of their batters, barring Shan Masood (44), could score above 22. Pakistan ultimately managed 129/8 in 20 overs. Masood fought a lone battle as Sikandar Raza (3/25), Brad Evans (2/25), Blessing Muzarabani (1/18) came up with brilliant performances.

Earlier, Mohammad Wasim marked his return to the team with a four-for, while Shadab Khan bagged three wickets as Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to 130 for eight. Wasim returned figrues of 4/24, while Shadab took 3/23 as Pakistan pegged back Zimbabwe after a strong opening stand between Craig Ervine and Wessly Madhevere. Sean Williams played a crucial cameo of 31 as Zimbabwe managed to cross the 120-run mark.