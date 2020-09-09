Swamy wages war on BJP IT Cell

By Sagarika Satapathy
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
TNI Bureau:  Following the “vilified” and “malicious” campaigns against him alleged by the BJP IT Cell, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has waged a war on them and issued an ultimatum to party President JP Nadda.

Swamy who is known for fighting his battles with a ‘no mercy’ attitude, has sought IT Cell Chief Amit Malaviya’s removal from the system by tomorrow, failing which he would take steps to defend himself.

Swamy, who has been at the forefront in the fight against Congress, Gandhi Family and supports the Hindutva cause, is being targeted by a section in BJP for his criticism of Government’s economic policies and other actions.

Sagarika Satapathy
