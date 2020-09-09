100-Word Edit: From War of Words to Bulldozer & Mandir Card

The war of words between Bollywood Actor Kangana Ranaut and Mumbai Police & Shiv Sena, has taken a bizarre turn with Sena going for retaliation using the BMC.

Kangana has drawn flak for her “Mumbai-PoK” comparison. But, BMC too crossed the line by acting in haste and demolishing the “illegal structure” at Kangana’s office. The Maharashtra Govt also seeks to take action against Kangana Ranaut over illegal construction and drugs charges.

Kangana has now called the BMC ‘Babur Army’ while comparing her office to Ram Temple. The bizarre turn of events are linked to a bigger political game in Maharashtra.