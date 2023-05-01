Supreme Court makes ‘Instant Divorce’ a Reality

Previously, a court granted a “cooling-off” period of six months to a couple seeking a divorce, with the aim of saving the marriage. After the end of six months, the couple may decide to reunite or proceed with a divorce. However, the Supreme Court has said that the period of six months can be dispensed with if certain requirements and conditions are met.

The court clarified that a party cannot directly approach the Supreme Court and seek relief of dissolution of marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage. The reason is that the remedy for a person aggrieved by the decision of the competent judicial forum is to approach the superior tribunal/forum for redressal of his/her grievance.

The original issue referred to the Constitution Bench was whether the mandatory waiting period for divorce by mutual consent, as prescribed under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act, could be waived by the Supreme Court, exercising its vast powers under Article 142, in order to dissolve broken-down marriages between consenting couples without referring them to family courts for protracted judicial proceedings to get the decree of separation. However, during the hearing, the Constitution Bench decided to consider the issue of whether marriages could be dissolved on the ground of irretrievable breakdown.

Article 142 of the Constitution deals with the enforcement of decrees and orders of the top court to do “complete justice” in any matter pending before it.

The case was referred to a five-judge bench seven years ago by a Division Bench of Justices Shiva Kirti Singh and R Banumathi (both retired) in a transfer petition. After hearing arguments, the Constitution Bench reserved its judgment on September 29, 2022.