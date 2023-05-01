BJP MP Pratap Simha comes to the rescue of Sameer Hasan

During Amit Shah’s rally at Lashmeshwar in Gadag district of Karnataka on Friday, Sameer Hasan who had come to sell cold drinks had to face an unfortunate incident.

Suddenly, a large number of people, who came to attend Amit Shah’s rally emptied van of cold drinks while Sameer tried to stop them saying that he brought the cold drink for sale and not for free distribution. His words were not heard by the crowd over the loudspeakers.

This whole incident was covered by a journalist. A video of Sameer Hasan breaking down, went viral on the internet.

After the video went viral, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders learned about the incident. BJP MP from Mysore Pratap Simha transferred a sum of Rs 35,000 to Sameer Hasan’s account bringing huge relief to the vendor.