Karnataka Election: BJP releases Manifesto, promises Free Cylinders to BPL families

TNI Bureau: Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls on Monday.

BJP national president JP Nadda released the manifesto in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa at an event in Bengaluru.

The State ruling party has made 16 promises in the manifesto which includes three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL (Below Poverty Level) families annually.

Here’s the complete list of BJP for Karnataka Elections:

1. Implementation of UCC

2. Poshana scheme to be launched

3. Bengaluru to be the State Capital Region

4. Introduction of NRC in Karnataka

5. Atal Ahara Kendra to be set up in every ward

6. Upgradation of govt schools

7. Rs 3000 K-Agri fund to be set up

8. Karnataka to become an e-vehicle hub

9. Financial Incentives to Youth

10. Namma clinic in every ward

11. 10 lakh jobs to be manufactured

12. Nandini milk to BPL families

13. 5 kg Shri Anna – Siri Dhanya through monthly ration kits.

14. Distribution of 10 lakh housing sites

15. 3 free cylinders to BPL families

16. Samanvya schemes to ITs, SMEs

It is to be noted here that Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.