Sujeet Kumar demands more Toilet Facilities for Women on National Highways

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar demanded the establishment of more restrooms (especially for women) on the national highways.

Replying to the question asked by MP Sujeet Kumar in the Parliament, the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that there is ONLY ONE ladies’ toilet facility per approximately 133 KM of the National Highway in India and there are 1,056 gents and 1,060 ladies toilets on National Highways across the country.

“There is a need for more toilets across tourism destinations. As more women travelling in India, we see women travellers have raised the need for more toilets across the Highways, he said.

