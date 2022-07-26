100-Word Edit: The Bengal Blockbuster

The Teacher Recruitment Scam, A powerful Minister, An Actress and Rs 21 crore cash. Everything is happening in West Bengal. Minister Partha Chatterjee, the prime accused in the case, is getting exposed with every passing day.

It was not just Rs 21 crore cash, ED found joint properties of Partha and Arpita who was also operating 12 shell companies to rout the money.

Arpita, an Actress has started spilling the beans during ED grilling. Partha tried to ditch the agency, faking illness, but failed. This is just a tip of the iceberg. More revelations are likely in the coming days.