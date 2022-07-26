Morning News Insight – July 26, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 662 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 104 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 152 and Sundargarh 142 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 7054.

🔸 Diarrhoea spreads in Komana area of Nuapada district; one dies.

🔸 West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee reaches Odisha airport, after being discharged from AIIMS.

🔸 Bhitarkanika National Park to reopen for tourists from August 1.

🔸 India reports 14,830 fresh cases, 18,159 recoveries and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases rises to 1,47,512.

🔸 India pays tribute to Kargil Heroes on 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas. Soldiers light candles at Kargil War Memorial in memory of those who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War.

🔸 Rajya Sabha is set to pass the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, today.

🔸 Veteran poetess Padma Shri Purnamasi Jani hospitalised in Kandhamal.

🔸 Death toll in Gujarat Hooch tragedy rises to 24.

🔸 Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

🔸 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tests positive for COVID-19.

🔸 Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED for 2nd round of questioning today.

🔸 5G spectrum auction begins online. Reliance Jio, Adani Group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are the four major participants in the auction.