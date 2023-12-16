Dharmendra blames Congress & Gandhi Family for Massive Cash Haul in Odisha

TNI Bureau: A day after liquor baron and Jharkhand MP Dhiraj Sahu broke his silence over the seizure of massive cash from Odisha, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan blamed Congress and Gandhi family for the seizure of massive cash.

While targeting the age-old party, the Union Minister said that the world knows that Dhiraj Sahu was the ATM of the Gandhi family.

“The question is where does this money come from? He was getting clicked with the Gandhi family and then pressurizing people by showing the photos. Everyone knows about his family and business,” Pradhan said.

Dhiraj Sahuused to use the rules and regulations of the excise departments of different states for his own benefits and to earn money illegally was is business,” Pradhan added.

Earlier yesterday, Dhiraj Sahu had sought to defend the Congress saying the cash belonged to his family business, and not the Congress Party.