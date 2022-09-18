Strong earthquake hits Taiwan, Tsunami alerted
The quake hit at 2:44pm, the United States Geological Survey said.
TNI Bureau: A strong earthquake hit southeastern Taiwan, bringing at least three buildings down and tearing up roads. The quake hit at 2:44pm, the United States Geological Survey said.
Japan’s Meteorological Agency and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami advisories shortly after the quake, but both later said there was no longer a threat of high waves.
