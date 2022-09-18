Strong earthquake hits Taiwan, Tsunami alerted

TNI Bureau: A strong earthquake hit southeastern Taiwan, bringing at least three buildings down and tearing up roads. The quake hit at 2:44pm, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake struck 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the city of Taitung at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The initial strength of the earthquake was given as magnitude of 7.2 but the USGS later downgraded it to 6.9. Multiple aftershocks were also recorded.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami advisories shortly after the quake, but both later said there was no longer a threat of high waves.