Legends League in Barabati: Book your tickets here

TNI Bureau: The sale of tickets for the Legends League Cricket T20 tournament scheduled to be held at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack has begun today. Three matches to be held at the Barabati Stadium later this month.

As per the schedule, the first match of the three will be between Manipal Tigers led by Harbhajan Singh and Bhilwara Kings headed by Irfan Pathan on September 26.

Similarly, Gujarat Giants captained by Virendra Sehwag will face Bhilwara Kings on September 27.

On September 28, India Capitals under the captainship of Gautam Gambhir will face Manipal Tigers in the last match.

The tickets can be booked on both BookMyShow website and BookMyShow mobile phone application.

Here are the links:

Manipal Tigers Vs Bhilwara Kings (at 7.30 PM on September 26) https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/llc-bhilwara-kings-vs-manipal-tigers/ET00338380

Gujarat Giants Vs Bhilwara Kings (at 7.30 PM on September 27) https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/llc-bhilwara-kings-vs-gujarat-giants/ET00338477ET00338477

India Capitals Vs Manipal Tigers (at 7.30 PM on September 28) https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/llc-india-capitals-vs-manipal-tigers/ET00338479