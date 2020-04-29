English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Stranded Migrants/Tourists/Students allowed to go Home during Lockdown

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued guidelines on the movement of stranded migrant labourers/pilgrims/students/tourists during the nationwide lockdown allowing them to return home with certain conditions.

Here are the Guidelines:

👉 States and UTs will develop standard protocols for sending and receiving stranded persons.

👉 Nodal authorities to register the stranded persons within their States/UTs.

👉 Mandatory screening of all those want to return to their native places. Only Asymptomatic cases will be allowed.

👉 Buses will be sanitized. #SocialDistancing in seating to be maintained.

👉 They will be quarantined upon arrival at their destinations. Will be under close watch of the Health authorities.

