3 more #COVID19 +VE cases in Balasore; Odisha Tally 125

TNI Bureau: 3 more Coronavirus positive cases have been reported from Balasore district today. The number of confirmed cases in the district has gone up to 19.

The 3 asymptomatic cases have been working identified as Male (44), Male (61) and Male (63). All had returned from Kolkata, West Bengal and were under home quarantine.

The number of COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha has now climbed to 125. 7 cases have been reported since morning – Bhubaneswar (1), Deogarh (1), Keonjhar (1), Jharsuguda (1), Balasore (3).

District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha

👉 Balasore: 19 (Active – 19)

👉 Bhadrak: 19 (Active – 17)

👉 Jajpur: 19 (Active – 18)

👉 Kendrapada: 2 (Active – 1)

👉 Cuttack: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Khurda: 47 (Active – 19)

👉 Puri: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)

👉 Sundargarh: 10 (Active – 7)

👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Keonjhar: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Deogarh: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Jharsuguda: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Total Cases in Odisha – 125

👉 Active Cases – 85

👉 Recovered – 39

👉 Death – 1