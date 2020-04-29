3 more #COVID19 +VE cases in Balasore; Odisha Tally 125

TNI Bureau: 3 more Coronavirus positive cases have been reported from Balasore district today. The number of confirmed cases in the district has gone up to 19.
The 3 asymptomatic cases have been working identified as Male (44), Male (61) and Male (63). All had returned from Kolkata, West Bengal and were under home quarantine.
The number of COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha has now climbed to 125. 7 cases have been reported since morning – Bhubaneswar (1), Deogarh (1), Keonjhar (1), Jharsuguda (1), Balasore (3).
District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha
👉 Balasore: 19 (Active – 19)
👉 Bhadrak: 19 (Active – 17)
👉 Jajpur: 19 (Active – 18)
👉 Kendrapada: 2 (Active – 1)
👉 Cuttack: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Khurda: 47 (Active – 19)
👉 Puri: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)
👉 Sundargarh: 10 (Active – 7)
👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 1)
👉 Keonjhar: 1 (Active – 1)
👉 Deogarh: 1 (Active – 1)
👉 Jharsuguda: 1 (Active – 1)
👉 Total Cases in Odisha – 125
👉 Active Cases – 85
👉 Recovered – 39
👉 Death – 1
Comments are closed.