Corona Update (Evening News) – April 29, 2020

* One more COVID19 case of Bhubaneswar has recovered today. The total recoveries now stand at 39 in Odisha.

* Odisha Govt directs District Collectors to remove barricades put up by villagers.

* Odisha students stranded in Kota in Rajasthan appeal State Govt to bring them back.

* 10 people from Assam including 7 CRPF jawans test positive in Delhi.

* With 1,813 new cases & 71 deaths in last 24 hours, total number of COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 31787 (including 22982 active cases, 1008 deaths, 7797 cured/discharged and 1 migrated): Health Ministry.

* Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allows the movement of stranded migrant workers, tourists & students who are stranded at various places across the country.

* Around 250 Delhi Police personal came on scooty, motorbike at AIIMS, New Delhi to salute all health personnel and cleaners working 24×7 tirelessly for the people.

* New guidelines to fight COVID19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts: MHA.

* 2020-21 academic session may commence from 01.8.2020 for old students and from 01.09.2020 for fresh students: University Grants Commission (UGC).

* Nodal authorities shall register stranded persons within their states or union territories.

* Maharashtra COVID-19 tally reaches 9,318, death toll rises to 400.

* UP Govt to create quarantine facilities for almost 15 lakh people keeping in mind return of migrant workers.

* Only 0.33% patients are on ventilators, 1.5% patients are on oxygen support and 2.34% patients are in ICU: Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

* 14 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Dharavi; taking the total number of cases to 344.

* HCARD, a robot, to assist frontline COVID-19 healthcare warriors frontline healthcare workers in maintaining physical distance from those infected by coronavirus.

* Coronavirus vaccine: PGIMER Chandigarh starts clinical trial of Sepsivac.

* Shri T. S. Tirumurti appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations at New York: MEA.

* Ms. Namrata S. Kumar appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Slovenia.

* Shri Jaideep Mazumdar appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Austria.

* Shri Deepak Mittal appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar.

* 16 new COVID19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir in last 24 hours; total positive cases in the UT stand at 581.

* The number of #COVID19 cases reaches 375 in Punjab including 104 cured & 19 deaths.

* NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) does not violate rights of minorities: Supreme Court.

* Total positive cases in Kerala stand at 495 which includes 123 active cases; 534 in Karnataka, 581 in J&K.

* 4,000 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh, who were stranded in Gujarat, sent back home in 60 private buses.

* China reports 22 new cases of coronavirus, 21 of which were imported.

* Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada has reached 50,000. A total of 93,657 cases reported in Iran.