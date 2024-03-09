Stone Slab falls off Puri Srimandir

TNI Bureau: A slab reportedly fell from the Puri Srimandir causing panic among the devotees during the wee hours today.

According to reports, the stone slab fell from the main temple near the Baraha temple which is situated close to the Bimala temple of the 12th Century Shrine.

It has been reported that the tin roof of the Temple was slightly damaged and a whole was created after the stone slab fell on it. However, no one was hurt following the incident.

Though it is not yet clearly from where the store slab fell off, it is suspected that it will be clear after an inspection by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).

Meanwhile, the stone slab has been preserved inside the Garada of the Jagannath temple.

Notably, the ASI had changed several stones as per the requirement.

