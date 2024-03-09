PM Modi goes on Elephant Safari at Kaziranga National Park

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an elephant and the jeep safari at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the Prime Minister first took the elephant safari and then Jeep safari in Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials accompanied Modi, who had arrived at Kaziranga last evening on a two-day visit to the state.

This morning I was at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Nestled amidst lush greenery, this UNESCO World Heritage site is blessed with diverse flora and fauna including the majestic one horned rhinoceros. pic.twitter.com/68NEtoGAoz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2024

As per his schedule, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 125-ft high ‘Statue of Valour’ of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat in the afternoon before going to Meleng Meteli Pothar and Jorhat to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of both central and state projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore.

Modi will also address a public meeting at the same venue.