Odisha BJP seeks Journalists’ Views for Sankalp Patra

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting with senior journalists in Bhubaneswar, seeking their response and opinion on various issues related to the state’s interest.

Those views and opinions will be thoroughly discussed and screened by a panel, which will select the important ones to be placed at the Sankalp Patra or manifesto for the 2024 elections.

Several journalists and writers including Gurukalyan Mohapatra, Sanat Mishra, Pradyumna Mohanty, Arabinda Tripathy, Bulan Dash, Ajit Mishra, Sandeep Mishra, Pabitra Maharatha, Girija Dash, Sagar Satapathy and others attended the meeting and expressed their opinion verbally and in writing.

Several issues related to journalists as well as women safety, river linking, agriculture, economy and governance were discussed at the meeting held at Bulan Seva Sadan in Bhubaneswar.

BJP’s State Vice President Prithviraj Harichandan addressed the gathering held under the aegis of ‘Bikshit Bharat, Bikshit Odisha’ Consulting Committee. Convener Dr. Purna Chandra Mallick, Co-Convener Ajit Dash and Journalist & Member of the panel, Ardhendu Das were present and addressed the meeting too.