Steps to be taken to keep Children safe in Covid Era

TNI Bureau: India is expected to be hit by a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the next few months. There might be an increase in the number of children admitted to hospitals this time. Now that the majority of adults have been infected or vaccinated or are being vaccinated, the third wave is predicted to be more dangerous for children.



According to our country’s foremost epidemiologists, the initial wave affected fewer than 4% of children in India. Around 10-15% of children were infected with the second wave, which had milder symptoms. As a result, a large number of children are at risk of contracting the virus.



Children have been confined to their homes for a long period of time and are eager to return to normalcy. They’ll be more reckless and impulsive, inflicting more damage and making them more vulnerable to the virus. They may remove their mask to drink water or if they become short of breath, and this is when they become infected. The problem is exacerbated by the lack of vaccinations available for children.



The following are some suggestions on how the government and parents can keep children safe during these challenging times.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.