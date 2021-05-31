TNI News Headlines – May 31, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 811 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 168 Quarantine cases and 643 local contact cases.

➡️ 10,405 Covid patients recover in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 680932.

➡️ Odisha Chief Secretary along with Additional Chief Secretary (Health), PK Mohapatra reviews Covid-19 Situation in Nabarangpur & Koraput Districts.

➡️ New RTPCR machine in Nabarangpur would be operationalized shortly, oxygen plant within 3 to 4 moths.

➡️ Visuals of Covid patients lying nude near toilet at Bankisole Covid Hospital in Suliapada block of Mayurbhanj district have gone viral on social media.

➡️ Vaccination drive at doorstep begins in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha dispatched 1374 tankers carrying about 25283 MT of medical oxygen to 16 States/UTs in last 39 days under Odisha Police supervision.

➡️ Jajpur: Under-construction bridge on NH near Brajrajnagar in Panikoili collapses, no casualties reported.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik through his sand art creates awareness on World No Tobacco Day.

India News

➡️ EPFO allows its members to withdraw COVID-19 advance to meet need due to Covid-19 pandemic.

➡️ Central Board of Direct Taxes member Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra gets charge of CBDT Chairman in addition to his own duties for a period of 3 months.

➡️ Delhi unlock process begin from today; factories, construction activities allowed for one week.

➡️ More than 23 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs. More than 1.75 crore doses still available with States/UTs to be administered.

➡️ Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announces extension of lockdown till June 8.

➡️ Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced the launch of a COVID-19 vaccination centre at Terminal 1.

➡️ CBSE, ICSE class XII Board exams 2021: Final decision in 2 days, Centre tells Supreme Court.

➡️ Tamil Nadu reports 27,936 fresh COVID19 cases and Maharashtra reports 15,077 new COVID19 cases.

➡️ Ajay Devgn buys Rs 60 crore bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai.

➡️ Sensex Rallies Over 500 Points, Nifty At Lifetime High; Gold Gains Rs 195

➡️ Asian Boxing Championships 2021 Men’s Finals: Amit Panghal loses 52kg Final in Dubai, takes Home Silver.

World News

➡️ Indian-origin scientists warns UK in early stages of Covid-19 third wave, urges PM Johnson to delay June 21 reopening.

➡️ For people going abroad, Kerala to issue vaccine certificates with passport numbers.

➡️ China announces families can have three children.

➡️ Covid-19 has no natural ancestor, was created in Wuhan lab: UK study.

➡️ Two European scientists claim coronavirus made in Wuhan lab: Report.