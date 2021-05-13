States in India with 1 lakh+ Covid Active Cases

TNI Bureau: Odisha joined the club of States with over 1 lakh active cases as the State added 10,649 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the active cases in Odisha has gone up to 100,313.

Currently, 13 States in the country have more than 1 lakh active cases and Delhi is not in the list with 82,725 cases.

Karnataka is leading the pack with 592,182 active cases followed by Maharashtra (546,129) and Kerala (432,787).

List of Indian States with 1 lakh+ Covid Active Cases:

👉 Karnataka – 592,182

👉 Maharashtra – 546,129

👉 Kerala – 432,787

👉 Rajasthan – 209,110

👉 Uttar Pradesh – 206,615

👉 Andhra Pradesh – 197,370

👉 Tamil Nadu – 172,735

👉 West Bengal – 128,684

👉 Gujarat – 127,483

👉 Chhattisgarh – 122,798

👉 Madhya Pradesh – 109,928

👉 Haryana – 107,058

👉 Odisha – 100,313