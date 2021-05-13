COVID Resurge: UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 postponed to 10 October

TNI Bureau: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday postponed the civil services preliminary examination in view of the alarming COVID situation. The UPSC Prelims 2021 was scheduled for June 27, 2021.

The preliminary examination will now be held on 10 October, the UPSC announced today.

“Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October, 2021,” a statement issued by the UPSC said.

Earlier the UPSC has announced a total of 712 vacancies which are to be filled through the Civil Services Examination 2021.