Stalemate over Assembly Seats; Lok Sabha Seat Sharing DONE!

TNI Bureau: As per the latest reports on alliance talks between BJD and BJP, the stalemate continues over assembly seats while Lok Sabha seats have been finalised.

For Lok Sabha, the ratio would be 13:8. While BJP will get 13 seats, BJD will contest from 8 seats. The prestigious Puri and Bhubaneswar seats are going to BJP if we believe the confidential sources.

Cuttack and Berhampur are going to BJD, but BJP is getting Nabarangpur and Bhadrak Lok Sabha seats.

Situation is very complicated in assembly seats. Both sides are in a dilemma over the seat sharing for 147 seats which is becoming a Herculean task now. In addition, public sentiments have turned against this possible alliance. Workers in both parties are upset and worried.

BJD is ready to concede 42 out of 147 assembly seats, but BJP wants no less than 55 seats, leading to the deadlock.

Top BJP Leaders of Odisha are already in Delhi. Some top leaders of BJD are also reaching there in the morning. A final decision on assembly seat sharing will be taken after consulting the stakeholders.

Next 24 hours will be very crucial. We will probably get the official confirmation on BJD-BJP alliance by Monday evening – positive or negative.

Lok Sabha Seat Sharing Probability in Odisha:

📌 BJP – Puri, Bhubaneswar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi. #TNI

📌 BJD – Cuttack, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Aska, Berhampur. #PiN #Insight