Cheetah Gamini gives birth to 5 Cubs at Kuno National Park

TNI Bureau: Cheetah Gamini, age about 5 years, has given birth to as many as five cubs today in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district.

With the birth of the five cubs, the tally of the Indian born cubs rose to 13 while the total number of cheetahs in the country climbed to 26.

Gamini is the fourth cheetah litter on Indian soil and the first litter of cheetahs brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav took to his X handle to share the development and congratulated all, especially the team of forest officers, vets, and field staff who have ensured a stress-free environment for cheetahs, which led to successful mating and birth of the cubs.